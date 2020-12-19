 Skip to main content
Tom Anderson: Thank you, President Trump
I want to give a huge thank you to President Trump for his foresight and quick action regarding the development and distribution of the COVID-19 Trump vaccine and the implementation of Operation Warp Speed.

While everyone said it would be impossible to bring a vaccine to the public this year, he got it done! In the early 50s it was the Salk polio vaccine that brought polio to its knees and now it’s the Trump vaccine that will finally begin the end to this pandemic.

Tom Anderson, Kenosha

