Tom Krumpen: Seeking some answers

I'm hoping I can find someone much smarter than I am to answer a few questions I can't figure an answer to.
First: I'm not sure how people have a constitutional right to spread disease. Second: How and why the Wisconsin state Legislature has not met in emergency session because of the pandemic (other than less than a minute) since last April?
Third: How supporting accelerated climate change is a plot to harm the United States economy? The Paris Accord of 160 countries just had the United States formally drop out.
Tom Krumpen, Twin Lakes
