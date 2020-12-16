 Skip to main content
Tom Krumpen: Seeking some answers
I'm hoping I can find someone much smarter than I am to answer a few questions I can't figure an answer to.

First: I'm not sure how people have a constitutional right to spread disease. Second: How and why the Wisconsin state Legislature has not met in emergency session because of the pandemic (other than less than a minute) since last April?

Third: How supporting accelerated climate change is a plot to harm the United States economy? The Paris Accord of 160 countries just had the United States formally drop out.

Tom Krumpen, Twin Lakes

