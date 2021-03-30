Tom Reilly: Vote no on Central High referendum

For those communities in the Westosha Central High School District, they will be asked to vote on a referendum totaling $39,600,000, the third largest in the State of Wisconsin. For me, I am not in favor of this referendum, which I will outline.

As a taxpayer for nearly 30 years in the Central High School and Salem School districts, I have supported past referendums, but this one I must step back and vote no.

For Central High School, their masterful “Information Piece” outlines the needs and solutions. However, there is clearly a misleading under current. The following is from their “Informational Piece:”

1. No major building renovations or upgrades have been done in 25 years. Wrong

2 No referendum in over 14 years. Wrong.

The referendum of 2009, and the “Resolution” of 2014 of 6,500,000 is not even mentioned. The scheme of passing a “Resolution,” to bypass a voter referendum, is no longer allowed by state law.