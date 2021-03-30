Tom Reilly: Vote no on Central High referendum

For those communities in the Westosha Central High School District, they will be asked to vote on a referendum totaling $39,600,000, the third largest in the State of Wisconsin. For me, I am not in favor of this referendum, which I will outline.
As a taxpayer for nearly 30 years in the Central High School and Salem School districts, I have supported past referendums, but this one I must step back and vote no.
For Central High School, their masterful “Information Piece” outlines the needs and solutions. However, there is clearly a misleading under current. The following is from their “Informational Piece:”
1. No major building renovations or upgrades have been done in 25 years. Wrong
2 No referendum in over 14 years. Wrong.
The referendum of 2009, and the “Resolution” of 2014 of 6,500,000 is not even mentioned. The scheme of passing a “Resolution,” to bypass a voter referendum, is no longer allowed by state law.
So with the wording (somebody had to approve this) taxpayers not investing in the school, the referendum firms and their teams went to work on Central, to the total of $39,600,000. There isn’t going to be a ceiling, light, floor, wall, classroom, that won’t be touched. The athletic fields, the entire parking areas, plus a new building for 18- to 21-year-olds
Certainly, there are needs and I do think a new auditorium, cafeteria, gym and other items merit attention, but to structure a referendum on a premise of neglect for $39,600,000 is questionable. I believe it should be voted down, sent back to the School Board and ask them to do more due diligence.
In these times, that's not asking too much.
Go Falcons!
Tom Reilly,