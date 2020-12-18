Tom Rizzo: Enough with the excuses

Read with great interest of the K-news headline, "City, police need reform." Interesting as either the article was cut short or the reporter completely missed the opportunity to ask some hard questions. Wow there's a surprise.

Somewhere along the line I kept waiting to read the part about what the criminal's part in all of this has anything to do with! You know the Zeidler Group's mission is to "foster civil dialogue and invite trust." How about inviting the parents of the criminals, whether it is a single parent household or has both, and the criminals themselves to the next "listening" sessions and ask them "hey what do you think you could have done better as a parent for your kid NOT to grow up and break the law?"

Maybe ask the criminal what do you think made you commit a crime? What could you have done not to become a person in the system?

So many questions yet it's the police that needs reform? Seems the whole idea behind this is to fix the wrong end of the problem. Why don't we start fixing the CAUSE of the problem? And that starts at HOME. Seems like an awful lot of excuses to fix the wrong issue.