Valerie Douglas: KUSD public comment procedures need adjusting

Public comment procedures need adjusting

It is important that the KUSD board have public discussion about the impact of COVID-19 on our schools and community at every regular board meeting. The superintendent’s report provides a snapshot of what is happening in the district. However, educators know we must teach the whole child, including their home life. The pandemic is clearly affecting the homes of students and the board does them a disservice by looking at only one aspect of their experience during the pandemic.

The board does the community a disservice by not holding public discussions about the impact of the pandemic on students and staff of KUSD. More accurately, board members who refuse to engage in public discourse or even make comments during public meetings on any agenda item do a huge disservice to the public. The lack of public engagement from many board members creates an environment of mistrust as parents and community members wonder what motivations their elected officials have when making decisions that effect the community.

It is disturbing to witness agenda item after agenda item face minimal public discussion. If public board meetings are meant to engage and inform the public, and many board members refuse to engage or inform the public of their perspective, how is the board achieving that goal?