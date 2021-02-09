Vincent Caira Sr.: A double standard with fences

This is my opinion concerning a fence around the Capitol. The politicians are very concerned about protection in D.C. towards violence, so a fence is to be built. The south U.S. border was building a fence to protect the U.S. citizens from drugs, criminals, trafficking and people with medical issues.
Why is Mr. Biden and the Democratic Congress willing to protect themselves but not concerned with the people they represent? If the fence is placed around D.C. then the border fencing around the south U.S. border should be continued and completed.
Vincent Caira Sr., Kenosha