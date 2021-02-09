 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vincent Caira Sr.: A double standard with fences
View Comments

Vincent Caira Sr.: A double standard with fences

{{featured_button_text}}

This is my opinion concerning a fence around the Capitol. The politicians are very concerned about protection in D.C. towards violence, so a fence is to be built. The south U.S. border was building a fence to protect the U.S. citizens from drugs, criminals, trafficking and people with medical issues.

Why is Mr. Biden and the Democratic Congress willing to protect themselves but not concerned with the people they represent? If the fence is placed around D.C. then the border fencing around the south U.S. border should be continued and completed.

Vincent Caira Sr., Kenosha

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert