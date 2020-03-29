vop Ginkowski 3/23 ENDORSEMENT

In 2018 I endorsed Monica Yuhas for Kenosha County Board based on her seven years experience on the Pleasant Prairie Village Board as a strong, independent voice who “walked the walk” and made intelligent, impartial decisions. Her ideology: do what’s best for the community.

As a county supervisor Monica continues to display the hard work, dedication and integrity we need. An independent decision maker, Monica doesn’t rely on what “the name on the door” says or what special interest groups advocate.

She spends countless hours of her own time at her own expense with front-line employees learning what they do and challenges they face. When Monica looks at a budget request she doesn’t just see numbers on a page – she understands what they mean because she’s made the effort to get involved.

Monica is open and accessible, listens to constituents, studies issues with an open mind and makes impartial decisions based on the best interests of the community. That’s exactly the type of servant leadership we need – not just in our community but our nation as well.

I’ve seen first hand Monica’s dedication and exemplary service. She's earned another term as District 18 Kenosha County Board supervisor.

Richard Ginkowski

Kenosha

