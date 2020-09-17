Wrier: It's time we remember and live the words of the Pledge of Allegiance

“I pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands, one Nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

When I grew up in Kenosha, we recited this pledge every morning in school. We learned to believe in God, be responsible for our behavior, work for what we needed and wanted, respect others and those in authority, cherish our family and be grateful for our freedom. These are the values we need to protect today. What a wonderful country we can be if every one of us practices all the above daily.