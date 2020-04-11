Writer: 25 states have enacted restrictions making it harder to vote

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Twenty-five states have enacted restrictions which make it harder to vote since the 2010 elections, according to THE WEEK (Jan. 31).

"The measures include shorter voting hours; the shuttering of polling places in minority neighborhoods; new limitations on early voting, especially on college campuses; new voter identification laws requiring a state-issued photo ID to cast a ballot; and new restrictions on Election Day registration." according to the publication.

The obvious goal is to suppress voting among blacks and Hispanics, the poor, the young, and shift workers. Some states, including Wisconsin (pending), have purged voters who have not voted in consecutive elections, moved, or failed to respond to mailings (which they may not have gotten).

From 2014 to 2018, 33 million voter registrations were purged nationwide.

The driving force behind these measures is voter fraud, which has been repeatedly shown in numerous studies to be largely myth and "extraordinarily rare."

Following the 2016 presidential election, "law enforcement officials in 34 states found "a total of eight instances of fraud out of 136 million votes," THE WEEK reported.