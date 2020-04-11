Writer: 25 states have enacted restrictions making it harder to vote

Twenty-five states have enacted restrictions which make it harder to vote since the 2010 elections, according to THE WEEK (Jan. 31).
"The measures include shorter voting hours; the shuttering of polling places in minority neighborhoods; new limitations on early voting, especially on college campuses; new voter identification laws requiring a state-issued photo ID to cast a ballot; and new restrictions on Election Day registration." according to the publication.
The obvious goal is to suppress voting among blacks and Hispanics, the poor, the young, and shift workers. Some states, including Wisconsin (pending), have purged voters who have not voted in consecutive elections, moved, or failed to respond to mailings (which they may not have gotten).
From 2014 to 2018, 33 million voter registrations were purged nationwide.
The driving force behind these measures is voter fraud, which has been repeatedly shown in numerous studies to be largely myth and "extraordinarily rare."
Following the 2016 presidential election, "law enforcement officials in 34 states found "a total of eight instances of fraud out of 136 million votes," THE WEEK reported.
The floodgates were opened when the U.S. Supreme Court (in 2013) struck down parts of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. That law had provided that certain states and local governments had to clear any changes in their voting practices with the Justice Department.
"Within 24 hours of the ruling, Texas instituted a strict photo ID law and Mississippi and Alabama began enforcing photo ID laws that had been previously blocked as discriminatory," THE WEEK reported. 1,688 polling places have been shuttered since the ruling in states formerly covered by the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
Tim Somers
Kenosha
