Writer: A bully challenges your freedoms

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I'm sure we have all encountered a bully in our years. With a clenched fist, the bully uses this as a symbol of a threat to inflict harm. I know most of us think it as a symbol of strength, it all depends on who is making the display.

In President Trump's case, I believe it is used to threaten, a sure sign of a bully in the playground of America. Folks, we have given this individual the "keys to the kingdom," and he knows how "the keys" can be abused.

China just showed the world how the law can be used to stifle any dissent by the freedom-loving people in Hong Kong. So new laws are imposed "in the interest of national security," so it is now against the law to criticize rules imposed by the regime in power in mainland China.

You can see how we can be stripped of our freedoms by our own government. Example: The use of Department of Homeland Security personnel and park police to tear gas peaceful protesters so Trump can do a Bible-holding photo op — our freedom of speech taken away. The clenched fist in action, and our senators and others let it happen again and again.

Jesse Aguilera,

Kenosha

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0