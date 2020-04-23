Writer: A change in routine

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

My morning routine has changed. In the past, it was eat and read the Kenosha News starting out with Pluggers, followed by VOP and then sports.

Since the News revamped the cartoons and I no longer have Pluggers, and since the big "P" has hit sports there's no more Bucks or Brewers, but I still have the rest of the Kenosha News (which is good).

And of course I still can eat with is really good.

Ed Binsfeld,

Kenosha

