Writer: A conversation to encourage getting out to vote

"I don’t vote."

"What?"

"I hate politics I don’t want to get involved in all that."

"Oh."

"Do you want someone to take your garbage away?"

"What?"

"Or monitor the quality of the water that comes into your house."

"Well sure."

"How about the parks around town; you want them to be nice, you know, for walking your dogs, or riding your bike."

"How about ..."

"OK, OK, I get it But I just don’t want to get involved."

"In what?"

"You know; the name calling, having to choose a side. Heh . . ."

"What?"

"Well what side don’t you want to be on then?"

"Well, I’d vote against hate and all that. That’s a start."

"I’d vote against petty minded thinking."

"OK."