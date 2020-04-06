Writer: A moral responsibility to maintain distancing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We all have a moral responsibility to maintain our physical distancing in order to keep our country, our state and the Kenosha community safe. When we stay at home, we are benefiting our fellow neighbor.

We have a leader who has trouble dealing with this concept. He is more interested in television appearances, berating reporters, and challenging our governors whose states are in crisis. He is more concerned over our economy and the stock market.

We are all concerned about the economy. We want a robust economy, but in order for this to happen, the American worker must be healthy. All of us, including this president, must adhere to the policies that have been established by our scientists and physicians. This is not being done.

Your generosity of maintaining physical distancing and staying at home will benefit all of us. We must all do our part to confront this virus.

Ellen Brookhouse,

Kenosha

