Writer: A pound of flesh following impeachment

There but for the grace of Republican senators unequivocally determined not to ruffle the feathers of their leader emerges one Donald Trump, an acquitted president.

Now, with vindication in the rear view mirror, you'd hope Trump would find it in his heart to forgive his perceived enemies and move on. However, the clergy in attendance at the National Prayer Breakfast a day after his exoneration quickly realized that Romans 12:19 and the extraction of a pound of flesh were now foremost in Trump's mind.

Trump's quickly and maliciously casting members of his administration's flock to the curb is ample proof that when you see the names Trump and Christianity in the same sentence, the purpose is to point out the meaning of the word oxymoron.

Meanwhile, we're now forced to endure the ranting and raving of a president scorned.

Someone, possibly a whistleblower, needs to make the "perfect call," letting Trump know his quest to prove faultlessness is for naught as a number of previously tongue-tied senators are now acknowledging his guilt. Tennessee's Lamar Alexander summed it up best, saying, "It was inappropriate for President Trump to ask a foreign leader to investigate his political opponent and to encourage that investigation. That sort of action undermines the principle of equal justice under the law."