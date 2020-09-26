Writer: A pro-choice justice won't protect helpless babies

The next Supreme Court justice must not be pro-life or it will endanger the reproductive rights of women. No worries that pro-choice advocates endanger and in fact support ending the lives of unborn babies.
If you don’t believe in abortion but you think it’s OK for someone else to have one, I don’t get it. If you vote for a pro-choice candidate you are indirectly voting for and supporting abortion. I couldn’t live with that decision myself.
People argue you can’t be a one-issue voter. Really, why not, because life isn’t a worthy consideration? If a candidate cannot support and defend innocent and helpless unborn babies, I don’t see how they could be trusted to do anything else right by me or this nation.
I don’t care if they are a financial genius or an amazingly literate community organizer. Can’t support life then they are not trustworthy. How can we as human beings and as a nation not agree completely that a baby is a human being? Abortion is the death of a human being at any stage from conception to birth. Search out a video of abortion if you dare. It isn’t for the faint of heart. It’s unimaginable to have seen video of abortions and believe this atrocity exists.
Our country is in torment because innocent life is not protected and only individualism matters. We’re at a tipping point and good is trying to win over evil. Just watch the news as there is plenty of evil to go around. Choose life, please.
Daniel McDermott
Kenosha
