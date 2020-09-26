Writer: A pro-choice justice won't protect helpless babies

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The next Supreme Court justice must not be pro-life or it will endanger the reproductive rights of women. No worries that pro-choice advocates endanger and in fact support ending the lives of unborn babies.

If you don’t believe in abortion but you think it’s OK for someone else to have one, I don’t get it. If you vote for a pro-choice candidate you are indirectly voting for and supporting abortion. I couldn’t live with that decision myself.

People argue you can’t be a one-issue voter. Really, why not, because life isn’t a worthy consideration? If a candidate cannot support and defend innocent and helpless unborn babies, I don’t see how they could be trusted to do anything else right by me or this nation.

I don’t care if they are a financial genius or an amazingly literate community organizer. Can’t support life then they are not trustworthy. How can we as human beings and as a nation not agree completely that a baby is a human being? Abortion is the death of a human being at any stage from conception to birth. Search out a video of abortion if you dare. It isn’t for the faint of heart. It’s unimaginable to have seen video of abortions and believe this atrocity exists.