Writer: About Trump, the GOP convention, and masks

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

President Trump said, "Well listen what it is is what it is." That sounds a lot like what difference does it make that Hillary Clinton said. I wonder what the GOP will say about this. I wonder if they will have an investigation.

I also wonder if they will run the debt clock at the convention the same as they did in the 2012 convention.

I don't think that Bolton, Kelly, Mattis, Tilerson and Scaramucci are lying like Trump is saying. Maybe one or two of them but not all.

Now I see Trump is promising a vaccine by election day. I wonder how this is going to happen. Is he sitting on something to make himself look good or is he going to tell us we have one even though we don't? In other words just lie to us like he has in the past.

He was asked some questions on the VA and someone pointed out that he is lying and all he does is end the news conference.

All those on Social Security and Medicare should be careful when you vote this year. He is going to rob those programs by the payroll tax cut. That money goes to these programs.

We have death panels in this country now. Hospitals have to decide who gets equipment to save their life.