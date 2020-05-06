Writer: Accepting some deaths is just a part of life

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We’re now ending the third month of the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Tony Evers said that the “Safer-at-Home” order must continue as the virus has killed over 61,000 Americans.

Unfortunately, what he failed to mention was that of the 61,000, only 308 were in Wisconsin. That equates to a level of 0.005% of the total death count and 0.0001% of the total Wisconsin population.

We, as good citizens, have accepted the scientific/medical virus data as sheep would at the door to the slaughter house. We’ve accepted their various models on data which, unfortunately, changes on a day-to-day basis.

What started as a “don’t worry, it will pass” narrative has morphed into a “It will probably be with us forever” way of life. In other words, the supposed experts don’t have a clue.

Maybe it’s time we came to our senses and realize that accepting some death is a part of life itself. Maybe it’s time to realize that what may be necessary restraints for the Northeast don’t apply to large areas of the Midwest.

Last year Wisconsin had over 780 deaths and the nation over 88,000 deaths due to alcohol. Wisconsin had over 918 suicide deaths. Over 839 Wisconsin people died from drug overdoses of which 312 were in Kenosha County.