Writer: Act peacefully and work with locals, holding each other accountable

We once again are grieving for members of our community injured and killed by gun violence. The police shooting of Jacob Blake led to both peaceful protests and, also, tragically civilian violence with two people being killed by gunfire and another severely injured.

The community is devastated. The lives of the survivors have been changed forever. While investigations proceed, we already know that situations escalate quickly and often tragically when guns are used. Every year, police in America shoot and kill more than 1,000 people who are disproportionately black.

We need to support our police by providing increased training on de-escalation and by increasing partnerships with social workers and clinicians to provide responses to crises. We need grant money for violence interruption programs and funding for police body cameras for all officers in the field. The use of deadly force should be limited to preventing someone from being killed or injured.