Writer: Act peacefully and work with locals, holding each other accountable

We once again are grieving for members of our community injured and killed by gun violence. The police shooting of Jacob Blake led to both peaceful protests and, also, tragically civilian violence with two people being killed by gunfire and another severely injured.
The community is devastated. The lives of the survivors have been changed forever. While investigations proceed, we already know that situations escalate quickly and often tragically when guns are used. Every year, police in America shoot and kill more than 1,000 people who are disproportionately black.
We need to support our police by providing increased training on de-escalation and by increasing partnerships with social workers and clinicians to provide responses to crises. We need grant money for violence interruption programs and funding for police body cameras for all officers in the field. The use of deadly force should be limited to preventing someone from being killed or injured.
Peaceful protests are our right; our police are there to defend that right. All citizens should follow curfews set to protect our community. Taking the law into our own hands with incendiary devices or assault weapons is not making us safer. It is terrifying.
I respectfully ask that we act peacefully and work with our elected officials to support our police, hold them accountable, and hold each other accountable. Please treat people the way you wish your own family to be treated. Please contact your state senator and representative and urge them to work on the police reform bills in the special session on Monday.
Please join me in thanking our police, firefighters and the community members working to restore and improve Kenosha.
Carol McEntegart
Paddock Lake
