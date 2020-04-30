Writer advises lawmakers not to pander false hope

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Reading Sen. Bob Wirch's email on Good News deserves a shout out. So I gave him the following: Sen. Wirch, the fight against COVID-19 should be apolitical. Too bad everyone involved in making decisions appears to be power grabbing and "what's in it for me."

From Washington to Wisconsin the legislative community is not doing their jobs in looking out for their constituents. Then we have the ignorant folks who believe it won't happen to them or the other side of the coin which plays the race card.

Stupid people doing stupid things and they keep spreading the virus. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said it best – the worst outcome of COVID-19 is death. Staying at home is not worse than that outcome. Until the transmission rate of infection is at zero and remains at that level for 14+ days, then you can start “re-opening.”

Or until you can test a significant part of the population for the disease and associated antibodies so that you can make realistic predictions. Right now you're just a bunch of monkeys banging on a typewriter hoping to write the King James edition of the Bible.

So while you say “Good News” – you're just pandering hope, and a fool's promise.

May you and your constituents stay healthy.

Edward Leslie

Kenosha

