Writer advises lawmakers not to pander false hope
View Comments

Writer advises lawmakers not to pander false hope

{{featured_button_text}}
VOP banner

Reading Sen. Bob Wirch's email on Good News deserves a shout out. So I gave him the following: Sen. Wirch, the fight against COVID-19 should be apolitical. Too bad everyone involved in making decisions appears to be power grabbing and "what's in it for me." 

From Washington to Wisconsin the legislative community is not doing their jobs in looking out for their constituents. Then we have the ignorant folks who believe it won't happen to them or the other side of the coin which plays the race card.

Stupid people doing stupid things and they keep spreading the virus. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said it best – the worst outcome of COVID-19 is death. Staying at home is not worse than that outcome. Until the transmission rate of infection is at zero and remains at that level for 14+ days, then you can start “re-opening.”

Or until you can test a significant part of the population for the disease and associated antibodies so that you can make realistic predictions. Right now you're just a bunch of monkeys banging on a typewriter hoping to write the King James edition of the Bible.

So while you say “Good News” – you're just pandering hope, and a fool's promise.

May you and your constituents stay healthy.

Edward Leslie

Kenosha

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Writer: A change in routine
Letters

Writer: A change in routine

My morning routine has changed. In the past, it was eat and read the Kenosha News starting out with Pluggers, followed by VOP and then sports.

Writer: Thank you for voting
Letters

Writer: Thank you for voting

  • Updated

Thank you to Kenosha County's Fifth District and especially to those of you who voted in the spring 2020 election. Whether by absentee ballot …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics