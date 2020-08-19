Writer agrees city should charge out-of-staters park fees

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In response to the Aug. 1 VOP by Mark Maegaard concerning charging out-of-state vehicles parking fees:

He is right on the money. I have hopes that City Council members will bring up this issue and impose a fee, a substantial amount of say $50 per car, for out-of-staters.

I invite the people of our community to picnic at Simmons Island, that's if you can find a parking lot at Simmons Island beach area without walking several blocks with your umbrellas, picnic baskets and more.

Note, they are not spending their money downtown. To the people of Kenosha, let your alderman know of this situation.

Al Smestad

Kenosha

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0