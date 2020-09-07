 Skip to main content
Writer: Agrees with O'Day, county supervisors need to work together
Isn't it just swell that some County Board supervisors want a forum to pontificate? No it isn't swell.

I agree with County Board Chairman John O'Day that we need to "put aside differences and stop the divisiveness." As O'Day is quoted as saying in the Kenosha News, "We need to demonstrate our leadership by working together on behalf of all of Kenosha County."

Some County Board supervisors, like Gabe Nudo, Erin Decker and Zach Rodriguez, have been wasting taxpayers' money and more significant county resources of personnel (sworn and non-sworn) and time, which is precious. Many people in county government have more important things to do than listen to these supervisors ask them questions that are not in the public's best interest for them to answer at this time.

Supervisors, let's stick together, and in the future you can get all of your questions answered. 

William Cobb

Kenosha

