Writer: All these shuttered businesses cutting carbon emissions

A famous person once claimed, “This [is] the moment when the rise of the oceans began to slow and our planet began to heal.”

He was 12 years premature. We are suddenly living well within the Paris accord and the Kyoto protocol, and a Green New Deal level of carbon emissions, which are dialed back significantly by quarantine.

Data is incomplete and suspicious, (like statistics on the relationship between CO2 and politics er I mean climate) however, none of today’s emission data show less than the 7% Kyoto reduction guidelines.

We have finally turned the corner! But we must make much, much greater sacrifices if we are to mitigate as much as 1.5° C of temperature rise, and only emit gases like we did back in 1990, when the climate was perfect.

We must double today’s reduction in economic activity – nearly zero – every year for the next 10 years to achieve a further 6% per year reduction in CO2 and reach UNFCC nirvana by 2030. At current rates of “green” wind and solar implementation, and with a massive amount of mining, manufacturing, land acquisition, and new power line infrastructure we can displace about a fifth of the fossil-fuel energy we need in those 10 years.