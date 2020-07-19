Writer: Allow parents the option to send kids back to school

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I have a lot of praise for the committees that put together thoughtful plans for parents who want in-person instruction and also for those choosing the virtual route. Therefore, I was frustrated and disappointed with the end discussion at the KUSD school board meeting Thursday evening.

72% of parents would like their children to return to in-person instruction. That survey was sent out less than two weeks ago. Now, the board wants to ignore those numbers and are saying that so much has changed. Then, please send out a follow-up survey. My opinion won't change.

The school board should listen to the community and taxpayers. Allow parents to choose what they feel is best for their children, rather than stating how pessimistic they are about this situation.

Take a look around. Kids are playing sports, going on vacation, playing at the beach and playgrounds, and shopping with their parents at the grocery store. If they are able to do those activities, then please allow parents the option to send them to school in person.