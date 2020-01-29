Writer: Anyone other than Trump would have been removed long ago

President Trump should be removed from office because he doesn't listen to expert advice -- scientific, military, diplomatic or financial. He has:

Taken us out of the Paris Accord.

Lowered environmental regulations without which cause air and water pollution.

Allowed more fossil fuel drilling in the national parks.

Encouraged more fossil fuel extraction.

Removed us from a workable treaty with Iran.

Brought us closer to war by having an Iranian general killed.

Separated asylum children from their parents and put small children in cages.

Said and done things that have divided us.

Lied more than 15,000 times to date.

The House of Representatives has accused him of abuse of power because he has tried to make a deal with a foreign power for personal reasons. He has been accused of obstruction of Congress because he would not turn important documents over to Congress and to the Mueller investigation.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

If any other government official behaved this way, he would have been long gone. Our presidents should be above question. President Trump should be removed from office before he does more harm.

Vera Boone

Twin Lakes

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0