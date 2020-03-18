Writer: Applauds Brompton School for recent play

We recently attended a play, "We are America," at Bradford High School. Brompton students were actors/actresses, and it was sponsored by Brompton School. I'm sure that many of these students experienced theater for the first time.

Kenosha has many talented students who act in high school theater. Without these students experiencing the first time, they would not be as successful acting in these productions as they do in middle/high school.

Most importantly, the aim was not perfection. It was participation. I applaud Brompton School for allowing so many students to participate, with the support of teachers and parents. It was wonderful and very heartwarming.

I will admit that a few of my grandchildren were involved, bit it doesn't take away from the fact that we were part of a full house audience.

Please support these beginners the next time you have an opportunity. I promise you won't be disappointed.

Carol Sichmeller

Kenosha

