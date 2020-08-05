Writer applauds young activists who organized Columbus protest

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Congratulations to the young activists who organized the “Justice for Indigenous People’s Protest.”

After reading the “Culture Clash” article, I decided to do a little research on Columbus. Columbus reflected the historical circumstances that conditioned him such as imperialism and zealous religious beliefs. Nevertheless, he is guilty of crimes against humanity for his treatment of indigenous people, their enslavement and the plunder of their resources.

Alderman Nudo stated, “I like everybody’s history’s — It’s history whether we agree on something or not.” Really? There is a lot of history which is quite abhorrent. It’s sad that religious organizations honor this man because he furthered their beliefs while discounting the harm Columbus did to these people.

As a senior of Italian heritage (paternal) and person of faith, I applaud the young people who are shedding light on the dark side of our history. I thank them for their activism and am sorry I missed the opportunity to join them.

Florence Hammelev

Kenosha

