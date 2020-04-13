Writer appreciates all those working hard behind the scenes

I'd like to offer a shout out to the people working behind the scenes to keep the lights on and the water running, and the sanitation workers who pick up what we toss out.
Everything we are supposed to do to stay safe by staying at home relies on these essential employees. Because of them, we are able to wash our hands for twenty seconds every ten minutes or so. Because of them, we have water to brush our teeth and take a shower. Because of them, we can take our refrigerators and freezers for granted. Because of the people who haul our trash away, we can just leave it at the curb and forget about it.
These are the essential employees that other essential employees rely on. The people keeping our electrical grid functioning are the ones Nexflix relies on to entertain us and that Amazon relies on to keep us flush with toilet paper. They keep the cell phone towers operating and they keep power flowing to the things plugged in at hospitals.
There are also a lot of people working in the background trying to figure out how to manage the spread and treatment of the Covid-19 virus. The scientists and medical professionals gathering, assembling and trying to make sense out of the data are the ones we need to put our trust in. But they need the data that only widespread testing of those both with and without symptoms can provide. Making sense of the data and figuring out how to manage it is the fastest way to get back to normal.
Gary Lyons
Kenosha
