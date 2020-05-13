Writer: Appreciates businesses, customers wearing masks

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Thanks to all the local establishments and businesses that are requiring both employees and customers to wear facial masks. The CDC has stated this one of the best ways to stop the spread of the COVID-19.

It's not for your protection only but the people you are around who may not be as healthy as you. I consider this an act of kindness and caring for not only your possible fellow loved ones but for all people you come into contact with. Thank you.

For those who think you have a right to not mask up when in public: I say shame on you. Having a right is not always the right thing to do.

Lawrence Raith

Kenosha

