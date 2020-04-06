Writer: Appreciates efforts of Kenosha News delivery person

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I do not know the name(s) of my Kenosha News delivery person, however I would like to toss a big kudos to my carrier.

My Kenosha News, along with an out-of-state daily paper, is always at my garage door. It is wrapped in their cellophane bags, waiting for me by 5 a.m or earlier.

I am a senior citizen who still “needs” the Kenosha News for all local news.

I love reading my papers with my coffee, my cat on my lap, and the quietness and beauty of early morning sunrises over Somers. I also call the Kenosha News asking them to put a thank you note out to my delivery person.

These delivery people are on their way by approximately 3 a.m. I applaud them. If you pay with automatic withdrawal from your checking account, the paper is only $1 a day I do not find that a exorbitant price to read about our local people, local events, or current happenings in Kenosha, especially these days of “staying in.”

Not everyone has a computer, or the use of one to read “online.”

Judith Lichter Summers

Kenosha

