Writer appreciates KUSD, Evers for making difficult decisions

I wish to express my gratitude to the Kenosha Unified School Board for making a difficult decision in trying circumstances. Also, to Gov. Tony Evers for implementing the statewide mask mandate.

Both of these decisions are not without political repercussions. But sometimes experienced public officials realize the need to make difficult decisions in the face of substantial opposition.

This virus is constantly evolving and it remains a threat here and throughout America. It is a challenge for Dr. Anthony Fauci and our reputable public health officials to keep us informed and safe when our president and many of his followers push for cures and treatments that have been proven neither safe nor effective. It is even more difficult when public officials and candidates for public office post videos of questionable doctors (the demon sperm doctor!) which tout said treatments and attack proven methods such as wearing a mask. Posting those videos and other memes promoted by Trump and his Russian bots is irresponsible and dangerous.

We still have a lot to learn about the coronavirus. Our school board and governor have obviously opted to keep us safe over the irresponsible outcry of those who would throw caution to the wind.