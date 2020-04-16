Writer: Appreciates paper's coverage as we make our way through crisis

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Thank-you, Kenosha News for doing your part during this health crises. The facts that you present in your daily help my family and I navigate the new daily lifestyle that this virus has caused.

What I have noticed is the way people treat the same thing. I admit I barely passed biology in tenth grade, but what I do remember is that viruses aren’t political or can distinguish between rich and poor. What viruses like to do is take advantage of vulnerabilities.

It seems to me we were a little vulnerable, and to be honest, viruses aren’t the only thing that take advantage of vulnerabilities. It’s life, it happens. What shouldn’t happen during a national crisis is have the followers preform 100% better than our leaders, so I guess the beatings will continue until moral improves.

On the plus side, the best county in the U.S. to receive your reward is Kenosha County. They use really soft whips and give you nitrous for your inconvenience. Wisconsin Nice. Wouldn’t quarantine anywhere else. Looking forward to my Kenosha News tomorrow, Stay Safe Kenosha County.

Frank Wallace

Kenosha

