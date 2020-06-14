Writer: Appreciates Trump's work on Nigerian religious freedom

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Religious freedom is a phrase that gets lost by many Americans because it’s something that we often take for granted.

But half a world away in Nigeria, Christians aren’t so lucky. In fact, since 2008, over 40,000 fatalities have been recorded in Boko Haram attacks. From June 2018 to June 2019, Fulani militants recorded over 2,800 fatalities.

At the hands of radicalized Fulani militants and Boko Haram, Nigerian Christians have been targeted with murder and kidnappings. Christian villages are often attacked, and churches burned to the ground. The massacres are so widespread that even trying to keep track of them online is difficult as mass murders are reported almost daily.

Possibly the worst part of the Nigerian genocide is that the Nigerian government refuses to defend the Christian population – which represents nearly half of the country.

As a supporter of President Trump, I’ve been happy to see the steps he’s taken to reaffirm religious freedoms – including his recent Executive Order advancing international religious freedom. I hope Trump continues this progress by sending a special envoy to Nigeria and that he uses all the diplomatic and economic sanctions necessary to force the Nigerian government to defend its own citizens.