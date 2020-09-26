Writer: Are we better off today than we were four years ago?

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I remember a presidential debate when a candidate asked his opponent, "Are you better off today than you were four years ago?" I think the Trump term in office needs to have the same consideration.

We did not have the deadly scourge of the corona pandemic four years ago. Now we have an incompetent president who chooses to ignore the danger and take the actions needed to avoid countless fatalities.

We have a president who needed to destroy the provisions of the Obama Affordable Care Act at a time when citizens were becoming ill due to the pandemic and losing their health insurance. A major health care crisis could cause bankruptcy. All of our citizens need health care. Medicare and Medicaid need to remain funded and services improved.

Our country's race relations have not improved as a result of any Trump actions. Police violence continues to be a serious issue in the Black and Hispanic communities, and looting and rioting has become a consequence. Law enforcement is suffering its share of fatalities. The president's response is law and order. A more sensible response would be to establish communications and discuss what reforms can bring about domestic tranquility.