Writer: Are we ready to accept so many dead?

It is obvious that the Republican leadership — including President Trump and his administration, numerous governors and legislative leaders and the conservative Supreme Court Justices here in Wisconsin — have decided, through their policy approaches to the COVID-19 epidemic, to accept at least 4.6 million dead Americans. How do they do this?

As of this Memorial Day, we have approximately 1,700,000 reported cases of the virus in the US. We have approximately 100,000 reported dead at this time. This is a death rate of over 5%. The lack of adequate testing and the medical community’s belief that the real death rate of COVID-19 is closer to 2% suggests we most likely have considerably more cases than have been reported.

The Republican approach is now to open up the economy and move away from the stay-at-home orders recommended to date. There is a perception that we can achieve something called herd immunity if enough people get the virus and are immune.