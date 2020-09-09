Writer: Are we seeing more partisan politics in county board?

Are we seeing increased partisan politics being expressed by elected County Board supervisors? As a former County Board supervisor myself, I know that our defined statutory goals for the non-partisan board seats were to establish policies to guide administrative functions of county departments, and to ensure our constituents received the broad-based county services in a fair and economical manner.

It has been a great disappointment to me to read the negative and very partisan comments by supervisor Erin Decker about our sheriff, our county executive, and the Democratic Party.I have learned that you can accomplish more for those that you serve -- your constituents and the taxpayers -- with cooperation and not by playing partisan politics.