Writer: As a county supervisor, proud to endorse Yuhas

As a Kenosha County Board supervisor, I am proud to endorse Supervisor Monica Yuhas for re-election. Monica has been a great asset on the County Board for the past two years and I know she will represent her constituents with passion and integrity.

Supervisor Yuhas is an outstanding citizen and has always been involved in her community. She uses her time and talents to serve on the Southern Lakes Credit Union Board of Directors, the Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue Association as their treasurer, is a board member on the Pringle Nature Center, is member of the Pleasant Prairie Woman’s Club for over 20 years, and she and her family are active members of both the Bristol and Pleasant Prairie Historical Societies.

Her experience in municipal government serving as a trustee for the Village of Pleasant Prairie for seven years, representing southeast Wisconsin on the Wisconsin League of Municipalities, and her past two years on the County Board make her the best choice for representing District 18.

I have known Supervisor Yuhas as always being prepared and asking the tough questions when it comes to the county budget; she does not vote unless all her questions are answered and she stands by her convictions. The board needs to retain someone who has the best interest of their community and constituents. That person is Supervisor Monica Yuhas!