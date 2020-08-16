Writer: Ask others about COVID experiences

Illinois and its major city of Chicago are leading the way in how to prevent a possible new COVID-19 spike.
Deborah Birx, a senior scientist from the White House task force, included Chicago in the nine major cities to be concerned about having potential new outbreaks. The isolation from states that are having increases considered at high levels is appropriate.
People from Kenosha can still work in Chicago. We are also listed as a high threat area by Wisconsin DHS, so we are not winning. Those visiting Kenosha should quarantine after visiting our beaches. You say this is over the top. One-third of those not hospitalized with the virus are having difficulties well over a month later. Nine percent of people become hospitalized at some point; one out of 35 die.
This adds up to about 1 out of 150 people having a very bad time with this virus, of those in the entire nation.
Trying to make our state sound like it is doing better, by citing the one day (420 Monday) is totally inaccurate.
Give the Kenosha News credit for adding the daily state and county update. We know the editor wants businesses to reopen. The question is, is it worth losing someone you love? If you want to help with saving lives, the current prediction of 300,000 deaths by Dec. 1 could drop by 70,000 if 95% wear masks.
Until one loses someone close or sees someone they know go through this illness, it may not hit home. Ask others about what their families have gone through, and see if you still think you are above it all.
David Peterson,
Kenosha
