Writer: Ask others about COVID experiences

Illinois and its major city of Chicago are leading the way in how to prevent a possible new COVID-19 spike.

Deborah Birx, a senior scientist from the White House task force, included Chicago in the nine major cities to be concerned about having potential new outbreaks. The isolation from states that are having increases considered at high levels is appropriate.

People from Kenosha can still work in Chicago. We are also listed as a high threat area by Wisconsin DHS, so we are not winning. Those visiting Kenosha should quarantine after visiting our beaches. You say this is over the top. One-third of those not hospitalized with the virus are having difficulties well over a month later. Nine percent of people become hospitalized at some point; one out of 35 die.

This adds up to about 1 out of 150 people having a very bad time with this virus, of those in the entire nation.

Trying to make our state sound like it is doing better, by citing the one day (420 Monday) is totally inaccurate.