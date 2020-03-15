Writer: Backs Gillmore for County Board's 18th District

I would like to voice my recommendation for Jill Gillmore for Kenosha County Board Supervisor for the 18th District. My husband and I have known Jill for over 10 years. We attended church with her, and our kids went to school together.

Jill is an outstanding citizen of Kenosha County. She has always been very involved in the community. She was born and raised here and even earned her degree at UW Parkside. She truly cares about Kenosha County. Besides being a Mom of seven, she is a small business owner. She runs the non-profit Marleigh's Ministry that helps families with babies in the NICU. She has experience that will allow her to be aware of the budget and watch out for us as Kenosha County taxpayers.

Jill knows how to take action and get things done. She is willing to stand up for the people of Kenosha County. She has organized multiple fundraisers that have helped to raise money for local families, hospitals and charities, not only in our area of Wisconsin but across the US and even internationally.

Jill has a strong faith and keeps her promises. I hope you will get out and vote on April 7, and please consider voting for Jill Gillmore for Kenosha County Board.

Noelle Collins

Pleasant Prairie

