Writer: Bacteria loves places, like the pools, for growth, contamination

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Please stop pushing for people to engage in unsafe activities this summer. You obviously never took a course that showed how easily it is to pass bacteria from one individual to another. Have someone else write the local editorials if you are that unaware of the risks you are promoting.

The most absurd editorial was about opening swimming pools.this summer. Unless the changing area is not allowed to be used, it is a major area of concern. Bacteria loves shared surfaces for transmission.

I was astonished to see that the door handle bacteria samples did not have the most bacteria during our experiments in school. The biggest culture of bacteria growth was the drinking fountain.

Unless we close the restrooms and shut off drinking fountains, avoid public pools until your future hopeful vaccination is completed. Maybe we can open pool a next year.

David Peterson

Kenosha

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0