Writer: Believe Dr. Prakash D. Shaw should receive special recognition

This letter is about a man who contributes all his time to the heart. His name is Dr. Prakash D. Shah. He is one of the finest cardiovascular specialists.

He is soft spoken and very kind. When you come to his office, he asks questions about your heart and he listens to what you say and will not interrupt you. He is a caring gentle soul.

His days are 15-16 hours long and he works seven days a week. I am just one of his patients, and he gave me the breath of life for the past four year.

Dr. Shah should be recognized by his peers and the city of Kenosha for the people of the state of Wisconsin.

Clarence J. Caudill

Paddock Lake

