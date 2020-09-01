Writer believes the message is being hijacked by outside forces

Mahatma Gandhi followed the tradition of ahimsa (respect for living beings and the avoidance of violence) to free India from British rule. The Rev. Martin Luther King adopted ahimsa as a path For African Americans to follow in their pursuit to end segregation and achieve liberty.
King's movement was instrumental in the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 that prohibited racial discrimination in employment and education and outlawed racial segregation in public facilities. That was 1964. From then to now we have had over 50 years to come to grips with racial inequality. We have experienced major "hurdles" along the way. We can never forget the beating of Rodney King in Los Angeles and, of course, more recently George Floyd.
But overall I believe our country exudes more love than hate. Jacob Blake's mother spoke eloquently about race: "How dare we hate what we are. We are human. God did not make one type of tree or flower -- how dare you ask him to make one type of human who looks just like you."
However, the Black Lives Matter has strayed far from MLK's tradition of ahimsa. The violence that surrounds this movement does not pay tribute to MLK's legacy. He would be the first to question its motives.
Before the Jacob Blake shooting, I witnessed two Black Lives Matter marches. The protests were nonviolent and took place during daytime hours. But it appears that the Black Lives Matter movement has been hijacked by outside groups with nefarious motives that produce hate and destruction.
Consequently Kenosha has suffered enormous tragedies with lives lost, property destroyed, and our beautiful city trashed.
Teddie Gottstein
Kenosha
