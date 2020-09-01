Writer believes the message is being hijacked by outside forces

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mahatma Gandhi followed the tradition of ahimsa (respect for living beings and the avoidance of violence) to free India from British rule. The Rev. Martin Luther King adopted ahimsa as a path For African Americans to follow in their pursuit to end segregation and achieve liberty.

King's movement was instrumental in the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 that prohibited racial discrimination in employment and education and outlawed racial segregation in public facilities. That was 1964. From then to now we have had over 50 years to come to grips with racial inequality. We have experienced major "hurdles" along the way. We can never forget the beating of Rodney King in Los Angeles and, of course, more recently George Floyd.

But overall I believe our country exudes more love than hate. Jacob Blake's mother spoke eloquently about race: "How dare we hate what we are. We are human. God did not make one type of tree or flower -- how dare you ask him to make one type of human who looks just like you."

However, the Black Lives Matter has strayed far from MLK's tradition of ahimsa. The violence that surrounds this movement does not pay tribute to MLK's legacy. He would be the first to question its motives.