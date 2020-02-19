Writer: Bernie Sanders Express has Dems heading for convention disaster

Several months ago, you could see a small light far off in the distance way down the track, but you really didn’t know what is was. Then came the Democratic primaries in Iowa (a disaster) and New Hampshire. All of a sudden that small light has roared past the station as the Bernie Election Express.

With his showing in Iowa and winning in New Hampshire, his express train has the Democratic National Committee reeling on its heels. They’re asking themselves, are we going to have an unelectable “Democratic Socialist” (who is really a latent communist) as our party’s nominee?

Big money has already sent the message. If he’s your man, don’t expect a dime. Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren have already been written off and the mayor of South Bend doesn’t stand a chance. So, along comes Mike Bloomberg and his unlimited political financing machine.

Gee, the party of the working poor just may have the 14th richest person walking the earth as their guy as he buys his way to the nomination.

Politics has such strange bedfellows! Can’t wait for the convention disaster in Milwaukee this July. Hey, but at least the bars will be open until 4 am.

Tom Anderson

Kenosha

