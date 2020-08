× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I grew up in Kenosha during the 1960s and 70s so it breaks my heart to see the violence going on now.

Such violence ramped up during Trump's administration because the Republicans refuse to do anything to resolve racial issues.

The best way to get the violence to stop is to vote them out of office.

Mark Martino

Kirkland, WA

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0