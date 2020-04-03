Writer: Bethany Lutheran leaders stepped up early

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I would like to commend Principal Steve Schultz and the entire staff at Bethany Lutheran School on doing their best to step forward and respond to our children's education during these uncertain times. Keep up the great work!

While others were still “developing a plan,” Bethany Lutheran teachers have risen to the challenge. On Wednesday, March 25, Bethany students participated in their first day of online e-schooling.

This is a continuation of the full coursework taught throughout the year, adapted to an online educational format. Attendance is fully counted, and coursework is fully graded.

Through three quarters of school, the students have developed a solid foundation of their work and expectations. The new online instruction will get us through the fourth quarter during these times of uncertainty. The goal is to not only meet state guidelines but increase and exceed our students’ knowledge of all things including Christ's Kingdom.