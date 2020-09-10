Writer: Biden should denounce Antifa

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Biden should denounce Antifa

On September 3, the News published an op-ed by Michael McGough, senior editorial writer of the Los Angeles Times, which defended Joe Biden's decision not to denounce the "Antifa" movement by name.

At the risk of oversimplifying, McGough's argument was twofold: First, Biden already denounced "violence of every kind by anyone, whether on the left or the right," so there was no need to denounce "Antifa" by name. Second, President Trump had criticized him for not denouncing "Antifa," which automatically makes it a bad thing to do.

I disagree with McGough. "Antifa" came to our city not to protest, but to destroy. They have nothing constructive to offer. They are as mindless as the Molotov cocktails they've thrown. The goal of their movement is written in their banner that proclaims: "DEATH TO AMERICA". I think it is the duty of every politician, regardless of party or ideological bent, to denounce the thugs of "Antifa."

When I walk around downtown Kenosha, I see many messages of hope and strength. But on several buildings is spray-painted another message: "KIDS UPSTAIRS," begging the rioters — among whom "Antifa" was prominent — not to incinerate children in the name of what they call "justice."