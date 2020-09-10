Writer: Biden should denounce Antifa

Biden should denounce Antifa
On September 3, the News published an op-ed by Michael McGough, senior editorial writer of the Los Angeles Times, which defended Joe Biden's decision not to denounce the "Antifa" movement by name.
At the risk of oversimplifying, McGough's argument was twofold: First, Biden already denounced "violence of every kind by anyone, whether on the left or the right," so there was no need to denounce "Antifa" by name. Second, President Trump had criticized him for not denouncing "Antifa," which automatically makes it a bad thing to do.
I disagree with McGough. "Antifa" came to our city not to protest, but to destroy. They have nothing constructive to offer. They are as mindless as the Molotov cocktails they've thrown. The goal of their movement is written in their banner that proclaims: "DEATH TO AMERICA". I think it is the duty of every politician, regardless of party or ideological bent, to denounce the thugs of "Antifa."
When I walk around downtown Kenosha, I see many messages of hope and strength. But on several buildings is spray-painted another message: "KIDS UPSTAIRS," begging the rioters — among whom "Antifa" was prominent — not to incinerate children in the name of what they call "justice."
I hope that Biden soon will "screw up his courage to the sticking point" and denounce not just violence in the abstract, but the people who commit that violence.
Frederick Butzen
Kenosha
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!