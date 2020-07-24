Writer: Biden's economic proposal a mass of major tax hikes

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Joe Biden recently went public with his new economic proposal, and it's a page from the hidden agenda of the new Democratic socialist playbook. He favors 10 major tax increases on high-income earners, investors, corporations and heirs. He is also proposing a higher progressive tax on income and on wealth.

In his proposal, corporate income tax will go from 21% to 28%, which means corporations that employ thousands will again move out of the country and take jobs.

Biden also wants to eliminate the special low rate on long-term capital gains, raising it from 23.9% to 39.6%. This will end the bull market on Wall Street and directly have negative results on retirement accounts.

Also Biden wants to do away with the "stepped-up basis" in one's inheritance, which means you will pay huge taxes on any appreciated assets that you inherit from your parents or grandparents.

Quite frankly, if Biden gets in come November we will all be up the creek without a paddle or at sea without a compass or rudder.

J. Binsfeld

Kensoha

