Writer: Black Americans' peaceful protest does no damage to flag

In response to Mike Kirchen’s commentary, I will start by saying I have the ultimate gratitude and respect for him and every other veteran who served in combat, especially those who gave their lives.

They did so to honor our country and maintain our freedoms. Those freedoms include free speech. The athletes who are respectfully demonstrating against unfair treatment of Black Americans are not disrespecting the flag. They are peacefully and prominently, asking America to be better, to be more fair, to allow Black Americans to feel as safe and respected as white Americans.

Our flag is a symbol for all, and in kneeling they are doing no damage, they are inflicting no pain, yet, bringing awareness to a situation that clearly needs change. How would you have them protest differently, Mike?

Cathy Mongeau

Pleasant Prairie

