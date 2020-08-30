Writer: Blame the person carrying a gun, and those allowing it

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Blaming Gov. Tony Evers for the shooting in Kenosha last night?

Let’s firmly place the blame where it belongs. On the person carrying a gun. On the persons encouraging him to carry a gun. On the parents allowing him to travel to Kenosha with a gun. And finally and most importantly, on legislators who supported and voted for passage of Wisconsin’s Open Carry laws.

This law allows anyone one openly carrying a gun to walk around without fear of being arrested. This law also allows anyone to openly carry any kind of fire arm they can get their hands on.

Last night’s incident, once again demonstrated that guns in the hands of civilians, is a bad idea. Anytime you bring firearms into a difficult situation you risk firearms doing what they were designed to do: hurt and or kill.

Evers was not in office in when the law was enacted in 2011.

Gayle Clark-Taylor

Kenosha

