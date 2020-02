John Bolton and what he wrote in his manuscript is not an impeachable offense and it won't change facts. There is no record of his claims.

That's even though the Democrats believe that Bolton's upcoming book is a real bombshell, and they are ready to put him on Mt. Rushmore.

Let's face it, Bolton wants to cash in on his time at the White House. The fact is he was fired and wants to get even, and of course his publisher loves the hype and the free publicity.

Ed Binsfeld

Kenosha

