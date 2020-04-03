Writer: Bored at home, people are packing discount store
View Comments

Writer: Bored at home, people are packing discount store

Since I have asthma, I have been working from home and self quarantined since March 12. My significant other works at Target and has continued to work.

Although the state has issued a safer-at-home order, people continue to fill department stores like Target. They aren't grabbing essentials and leaving. They are browsing through the apparel department, electronics section, home department -- weaving in and out of aisles and lingering in the store.

Every day my significant other is terrified that he will be exposed to COVID-19 and bring it home to me. We are doing all we can to be safe and healthy, but unfortunately this situation is out of our control.

Last Saturday he said, "The store was packed, people are bored at home and come to the store just to have something to do. With it being so busy, we aren't able to keep up with the sanitation of the entire store."

Non-essential departments of stores should be roped off/closed and limited to pick up/drive up. Store guests should respect team members by social distancing from them and limiting the amount of time they shop. Stores also should limit how many shoppers are permitted to enter at a time. And department stores should have consistency in their sanitation routines and provide staff with better PPE.

If people/shoppers continue this behavior, we will no longer have healthy workers in these department stores. Something further needs to be done to protect department store workers.

Rosana Bermudez

Kenosha

VOP banner
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Writer: Supporting Monica Yuhas
Letters

Writer: Supporting Monica Yuhas

In 2018 I endorsed Monica Yuhas for Kenosha County Board based on her seven years experience on the Pleasant Prairie Village Board as a strong…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics