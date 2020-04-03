Writer: Bored at home, people are packing discount store

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Since I have asthma, I have been working from home and self quarantined since March 12. My significant other works at Target and has continued to work.

Although the state has issued a safer-at-home order, people continue to fill department stores like Target. They aren't grabbing essentials and leaving. They are browsing through the apparel department, electronics section, home department -- weaving in and out of aisles and lingering in the store.

Every day my significant other is terrified that he will be exposed to COVID-19 and bring it home to me. We are doing all we can to be safe and healthy, but unfortunately this situation is out of our control.

Last Saturday he said, "The store was packed, people are bored at home and come to the store just to have something to do. With it being so busy, we aren't able to keep up with the sanitation of the entire store."

Non-essential departments of stores should be roped off/closed and limited to pick up/drive up. Store guests should respect team members by social distancing from them and limiting the amount of time they shop. Stores also should limit how many shoppers are permitted to enter at a time. And department stores should have consistency in their sanitation routines and provide staff with better PPE.